Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Aligarh, Shamli, Mathura today

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, Shamli and Mathura on Monday. With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls barely a week away from commencing, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi Sunday retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘SCAM’ barb, stating that a person “who is involved in scams sees scam everywhere”. “Modi ji has come up with a new scheme-SCAM. The person who is in involved in scams, sees scams everywhere,” Gandhi said while holding a joint rally with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Replying to Prime Minister Modi’s SCAM remark, Gandhi spelled out the acronym of SCAM, stating that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance abides by it.

“I will reply to Prime Minister Modi’s SCAM remark. It’s Seva (Service), Bahaduri (Courage), Shamta (Ability) and Modesty,” he said. Further taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, the Congress vice-president said people of Uttar Pradesh will make the former realise how the demonetisation had affected them.

“After the Uttar Pradesh polls, Prime Minister Modi will realise what the people think of demonetisation. People of UP will not buy your lies,” he said.

“The Prime Minister says that he is against corruption. But after demonetisation, there was not a rich man in the queue; no ‘suit boot’ person was seen. The farmers don’t take cheques, they take cash. He has created problems for the poor,” he added. He said Prime Minister Modi stopped talking after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost in Bihar and the same will follow in Uttar Pradesh.

“After his defeat in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi stopped speaking about Bihar; after his Uttar Pradesh defeat he will never speak about Uttar Pradesh again,” Rahul said. The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8. The Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will be contesting in 298 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.