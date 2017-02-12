Rahul Gandhi dares PM Narendra Modi to ‘dig up’ whatever he has on them

Rahul with Akhilesh on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav Rahul with Akhilesh on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “dig up” whatever he has on his party-men. “Whatever he wants to dig up about the Congress party, he should dig… you are the Prime Minister…take out the horoscope…I have no problem,” said Rahul, who was here to release the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress combine’s 10-point agenda with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

He said that Modi loves to read janam patris, search on Google and likes to peep into bathrooms. “He can do that in his free time. But the main tasks that a Prime Minister should execute are related with questions of employment, farmers and security. Our Prime Minister has failed on these counts,” Rahul said.

He was reacting to Modi’s comments on jokes about him on Google search , “raincoat in bathroom” jibe at former Prime Minster Manmohan Singh and warning to Congress about its “janam patri” that he has. Rahul said that Modi was nervous as he feels that SP-Congress coalition would form the government in Uttar Pradesh. He added that the poll results in the state will be a major setback for Modi and questions will be raised about his credibility. Rahul said that Modi’s strategy was to distract. He added that the Prime Minister tries to distract whenever he feels he cannot answer questions on employment, farmers, security, black money and demonetisation. “The Prime Minister has cent per cent failed on these issues.’’

Rahul called the 10-point agenda the foundation of UP’s development. Can’t expect anything better from Rahul: BJP

The BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Prime Minister, saying the Congress leader “behaves as per his standards” and that it does not expect anything better from him. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “Everybody behaves as per his standards and BJP does not expect anything better from the Congress leader.”