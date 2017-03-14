Rahul Gandhi’s ‘money power’ allegations baseless: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh at Parliament House, Thursday. Renuka Puri Rajnath Singh at Parliament House, Thursday. Renuka Puri

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday rubbished the allegations made by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi accusing the BJP of employing ‘money power’ and undermining democracy in Manipur and Goa. In a statement to news agency ANI, Singh said, “All these allegations (BJP using financial power) are baseless.” The home minister’s remarks come hours after the Congress vice-president had accused the BJP of using money power in Goa and Manipur.

Meanwhile in Goa, former defence minister Manohar Parrikar has been appointed the chief minister by Governor Mridula Sinha and will take oath today. The Congress had filed a petition challenging Parrikar’s swearing-in, with the Supreme Court ordering a floor test in the Goa Assembly on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi had said that out of five states, BJP won in two, we won in three. In two of the states we won, democracy is being undermined by them, using financial power and money.

He further added: “It is very difficult to stake claim in Goa as Governor has appointed Manohar Parikkar as CM,” he said. After their rout in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader also accepted the need to make structural and organisational changes stressing that the poll results were ‘not bad’.

He also broke his silence today as he alleged that BJP had won largely due to polarisation. “As far as the Congress party is concerned, we do need to make structural and organisational changes and that is a fact,” he said. While accepting there are ups and down for every party, Rahul said, “We had a little down in UP which is fine, we accept it. But we have a ideological fight with the BJP and we will continue to do that.”

