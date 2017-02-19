Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 live: After third phase of elections, BJP leaders will get their BP checked, says Akhilesh Yadav at Jhansi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi address at Rath city in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi address at Rath city in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a series of rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to woo the electorate ahead of phase four of the state assembly elections. The Congress scion will be attending public meetings in Rath, Jhansi City, and Madhogarh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is also set to join Rahul Gandhi in Jhansi today.

Live updates:

2:45 pm: After third phase of elections, BJP will have to get their blood pressures checked: Akhilesh Yadav

2:43 pm: When PM announed demonetisation, said the corruption will end, black money will come back and terrorism will end. But he failed on all these promises: Akhilesh Yadav

2:41 pm: The achhe din people made poor people stand in queus, and many lost their lives while standing in queues: Akhilesh Yadav

2:40 pm: When poor people were in distress, it was Samajwadi Party that helped. Want to ask “achhe din” people if they have done anything for the state: Akhilesh Yadav at SP-Congress rally

2:39 pm: These elections will not only form the government in Uttar Pradesh, but will also shape up the future of our country: Akhilesh Yadav at Jhansi joint rally

2:28 pm:



2:20 pm: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav reach Jhansi to address joint rally.

1:45 pm: Crowds gather in numbers to attend Congress-Samajwadi Party joint rally in Jhansi. Scenes from Jhansi below:

12:45 pm: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally at Jhansi along with UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

12:35 pm: We will make Uttar Pradesh the factory of the world, we will make Bundelkhand the factory of the world: Rahul Gandhi at Hamirpur

Huge crowd gathered to attend Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Hamirpur.

12:32: The Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi paid respects to Swami Brahamanand at Hamirpur. “I am happy to arrive on the lands of Swami Brahamananda,” he said.

12:30 PM: Scenes from Rahul Gandhi’s address at Hamirpur.

12:00 PM: Congress Vice-President to attend public meetings at address public meetings in Rath, Jhansi, and Madhogarh in Uttar Pradesh on the day of third phase of state assembly elections.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing public meetings in Rath, Jhansi City, and Madhogarh. #UP_चले_गठबंधन_के_साथ pic.twitter.com/BcNHevG3Xa — With Congress (@WithCongress) February 19, 2017

