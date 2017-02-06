Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, Akhilesh holds rallies, Giriraj raises Ram Temple issue: All that happened in UP today

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, right, and Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi stand on a vehicle moving past supporters during their joint election campaign. (PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, right, and Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi stand on a vehicle moving past supporters during their joint election campaign. (PTI Photo)

With five days left for the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, all political parties are busy wooing voters. Road shows, rallies, speeches and press conference, all are happening as people in western UP are eagerly waiting to cast their vote. While Rahul Gandhi approached the voters in Shamli, Aligarh and Mathura, UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was busy promoting his cycle in Sitapur. Here is a look at today’s developments of Uttar Pradesh elections.

Rahul Gandhi continues to attack PM Modi: Whether in Aligarh, or in Shamli, or in Mathura, the Congress vice-president was seen lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all his speeches. He branded Modi as ‘anti-farmer’ and accused him of not fulfilling any of the promises made during 2014 general elections. The Congress leader said that the government has waived debt worth lakh of crores of 50 richest families of the nation but at the same time could not help the farmers who are suffering under the burden of heavy loans. He also accused the prime minister of making false promise of providing employment opportunity to the youth.

Asking voters to support Congress, Gandhi said that the main objective of the grand old party is to provide employment opportunity to the youth of the Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting the rising farmer’s suicide, Gandhi said that Prime Minister have no time to pay heed to the plights of the poor farmer. “The poor farmers have hope that Prime Minister Modi would listen to their plight but the latter does not have even one second for them,” he said.

Praising the SP-Congress alliance, Gandhi said that Akhilesh Yadav has done a good work in the state and would do better after the alliance formation. “This is an alliance of youth and we will work hard for the development of Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav has done a good work in the state but would work better after this alliance formation,” Gandhi added.

In Sitapur, Akhilesh asks people to ride on cycle: The UP CM listed the achievements of his government and said that more development will take place if SP returned to power. He lashed out at the BJP government in Centre for demonetisation and hit out at Modi for his remark he will be blown off in BJP’s storm wittingly. “The Prime Minister is saying there is a storm of BJP but we Samajwadis know how to ride a cycle against the wind,” said Akhilesh. “And when the wind is so strong, even a young leader cannot face it and seeks help of anything …even a pole…but this time BJP ‘aandhi’ (storm) is so strong that the Chief Minister fears that he might be blown off… The people of UP want change and justice,” added the chief minister.

BJP’s star face Hema Malini in Mathura: Showing confidence over her party’s victory in Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are very happy with the party’s performance. “In Mathura, we will definitely win. There are a lot of chances for our victory in Mathura. I am very sure that the people are very happy from what is happening from our side,” said the actress-turned-politician. “Our Prime Minister has done so much for the farmers. Instead of critising everything, one should appreciate the good thing the PM has done. He has done so much development in the country. He has brought a big name to the country,” she added.

Giriraj rakes up Ram temple issue: With the political scenario heating up in UP, Union minister Giriraj Singh posed rhetoric that if the Ram temple will not be constructed in India or in Ayodhya then will it be constructed in Pakistan. “We do not know the exact time when the Ram Temple will be built in India. But if not in Ayodhya, if not in India, will it be built in Pakistan?” Singh told media. His party colleague Vinay Katiyar also echoed the similar view saying that they will raise the issue of Ram Temple vigorously and would take decision under the purview of law.

Mulayam denies feud in family: Rebuffing all rumours of feuds within the Samajwadi Party as well as his family, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said his son Akhilesh Yadav will be the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh if his party wins the state assembly elections. “Akhilesh Yadav will be the next Chief Minister. There are no differences in the family. I will start campaigning from tomorrow. Amar Singh is not upset. There is no difference. Akhilesh was given full freedom to work,” Mulayam told the media.

