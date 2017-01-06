Punjab Ex-CM Surjit Singh Barnala’s son joins AAP

Jasjit Singh Barnala. (Express Photo) Jasjit Singh Barnala. (Express Photo)

At a time when former Punjab CM Surjit Singh Barnala’s party SAD (Longowal) is struggling for survival, his son Jasjit Barnala joined AAP at Khanna on Thursday. Jasjit, who has never been politically active in his family’s party, joined AAP in the presence of its senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak.

Jasjit, however, clarified that “when it comes to legacy of his father and his party SAD (Longowal), he will support them before AAP.” “I will support my brother (Gaganjit) if he contests from any seat. But on the rest 116 seats, I will support AAP,” Jasjit told The Indian Express.

Asked if he would be contesting the polls, he said, “No, but I have joined AAP because I am fond of Arvind Kejriwal as a politician and a human being. I admire AAP’s policies and I believe they will restore lost glory of the state.”

SAD (Longowal) had merged with Congress in April 2016. It was headed by Surjit Kaur Barnala, wife of Surjit Singh Barnala, and his son Gaganjit Barnala. However, the merger is now at the verge of an end as Congress has not given any ticket to the Barnala family. Gaganjit plans to contest as an Independent now.

Simar Partap Barnala, son of Gaganjit, contested Dhuri bypoll in 2015 on a Congress symbol but lost to SAD candidate by almost 37,000 votes.

Asked about his brother and SAD (Longowal), Jasjit said, “If my brother contests polls, my support from that seat will be for him, and not the AAP candidate.”