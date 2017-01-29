Priyanka an asset, entirely her choice whether to campaign for Congress or not: Rahul Gandhi

“Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her; if she campaigns or not is her choice. She is an asset to Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said. (file photo) “Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her; if she campaigns or not is her choice. She is an asset to Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said. (file photo)

At the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance’s first joint press conference in Lucknow, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reserved special praise for the party’s star campaigner, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Saying that Priyanka is an asset to the party, Rahul said it is entirely up to her whether she decides to campaign for the party or otherwise. “Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her; if she campaigns or not is her choice. She is an asset to Congress,” Rahul said.

Earlier this week, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar courted controversy when he told reporters that “there are other campaigners who are far more beautiful than her (Priyanka).” Priyanka laughed off Katiyar’s sexist remarks saying that “it exposes the mindset of the BJP”. “He exposes the BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” said a statement from Priyanka.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah over Katiyar’s remarks. The BJP, however, distanced itself from Katiyar. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu took strong exception to the sexist remarks and condemned the incident. He said nobody is expected to make personal comments, particularly on women. “Remarks of both Vinay Katiyar and Sharad Pawar are totally unacceptable. Condemn it,” Naidu told news agency ANI.

