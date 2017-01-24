Priyanka Gandhi to campaign only in Raebareli, Amethi: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party only in Raebareli and Amethi constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign only in Raebareli and Amethi. (Representational Image) The Congress on Tuesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party only in Raebareli and Amethi constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign only in Raebareli and Amethi. (Representational Image)

The Congress on Tuesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party only in Raebareli and Amethi constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign only in Raebareli and Amethi. It’s her decision and we have always respected her privacy,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told CNN News-18 channel.

Raebareli and Amethi constituencies are the strongholds of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Surjewala, however, said party workers want her to campaign all across the state. “In case she decides to expand her role, we will inform you,” he told the news channel. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra played a significant role in striking an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the poll-bound state.

UP will go to seven-phased elections from February 11 to March 8 to elect a new 403-seat assembly