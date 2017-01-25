Nobody expected to make personal comments on women, condemn it: Naidu on Katiyar’s sexist jibe

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)

Taking strong exception to BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s sexist remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said nobody is expected to make personal comments, particularly on women. Condemning Katiyar’s remarks where he said there are “prettier campaigners” than her, Naidu distanced himself from the BJP leader’s comments and told the media the BJP does not subscribe to it. “Remarks of both Vinay Katiyar and Sharad Pawar are totally unacceptable. Condemn it,” Naidu told news agency ANI.

Congress party star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday laughed off BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s remark that there are “prettier campaigners” than her. Reacting to Katiyar’s comments, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Office issued a statement saying that it exposes Bharatiya Janata Party’s mindset. “He (Katiyar) exposes BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” said a statement from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Office.

Coming down heavily on Katiyar, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP has “insulted” India’s womanhood and such conduct, behaviour and words prove BJP’s mentality. “BJP has insulted India’s womanhood. Such conduct, behaviour and words prove BJP’s mentality. Time for PM Modi and Amit Shah to apologise,” he said.

Expressing shock at BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s disparaging remarks on his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra said this exposes the shameful mindset of some of our political leaders. Katiyar courted controversy earlier today when he said there are ‘prettier campaigners’ than her. “We all need to respect women and accept them as equals instead of commoditising and objectifying them. As a society, we need to bring in a change. Vinay Katiyar should publically apologise for his remarks,” said Vadra.

