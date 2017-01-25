Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts after sexist jibe: Vinay Katiyar exposes BJP’s mindset

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra laughed off BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s remarks. (file photo) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra laughed off BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s remarks. (file photo)

Congress party star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday laughed off BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s remark that there are “prettier campaigners” than her. Reacting to Katiyar’s comments, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Office issued a statement saying that it exposes Bharatiya Janata Party’s mindset. “He (Katiyar) exposes BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” said a statement from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Office.

Earlier today, Katiyar, speaking to news agency ANI, courted controversy saying “unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain (There are several prettier ladies than Priyanka Gandhi who are star campaigners).”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the BJP for “insulting India’s womanhood” and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. “Disparaging & atrocious remarks of Vinay Kaṭiyar on Priyankaji reflect the petty and insulting culture of BJP that commodifies women. To adjudge India’s women by physical features and not by their capacity, capability, strength & sacrifice proves the lowly BJP mentality. BJP has insulted India’s womanhood. Such conduct, behaviour & words prove BJP’s mentality. Time for PM Modi & Amit Shah to apologize,” he said in a series of tweets.

