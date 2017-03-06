Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 live updates: PM Modi to address rally in Varanasi ahead of phase 7 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election campaign rally in support BJP candidates in Varanasi on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election campaign rally in support BJP candidates in Varanasi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be addressing his second election rally in two days in Bharatiya Janata Party’s final push to woo the electorate as polling in Uttar Pradesh enters the final phase. The prime minister will begin his third day in Varanasi by visiting Gadwaghat Ashram on the banks of Ganga before visiting Lal Bahadur Shastri’s house to pay his respects to the former prime minister. He will then address a rally near SMS College around 12 pm.

LIVE UPDATES:

12.00 pm: Prime Minister Modi has spent the last two days in Varanasi, hoping to get the maximum support from voters of his Lok Sabha constituency.

11.55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived on-stage at Gadhwa ghat Ashram. He will begin his speech shortly. Today is the last day of campaigning in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh election.

Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi at Gadhwa ghat Ashram, will speak shortly pic.twitter.com/4b63iMnEkE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2017

