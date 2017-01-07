Prashant Kishor missing as Congress gets ready for UP poll battle

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Almost nine months after setting targets for district units and ticket-seekers, attending interactive sessions with state Congress leaders and workers, even promising them a personal interaction with party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor was missing in action in Uttar Pradesh when the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections was announced.

Meanwhile, sources said that Kishor and his team have already started working in Uttarakhand, where he has been given the task of planning the poll strategy. A senior leader confirmed that neither Kishor nor any member of his team were present in the State Election Committee meetings since Thursday.

Kishor and his team have also vacated the office given to them in April last year in the state Congress headquarters.“We have not even seen his team members for the past 15 days. But they have been brought by the party high-command and thus none of us know much more than that,” said Congress spokesperson Satyadev Tripathi.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Raj Babbar said that the party would come out with the first list of its candidates in next 10-12 days.