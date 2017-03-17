Power, infrastructure, loan waivers: Bureaucracy preps to-do list as per BJP manifesto

While BJP is yet to declare who will be Uttar Pradesh’s new chief minister or decide the date for the swearing-in ceremony, the state bureaucracy has already begun its exercise of preparing a “things to do” list for the new government in accordance with the party’s poll manifesto. As per instructions issued by Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, all departments are reportedly preparing a list of major issues concerning their department and the promises from the manifesto which have to be addressed in the first two-three months.

State government sources revealed that each department has been asked to prepare a two-page brief about important ongoing schemes and provide suggestions for new ones in accordance with the manifesto. Majority of departments have already submitted the brief. There are some who have participated in the exercise, but feel that priorities would be decided by the new CM and the concerned minister.

Among the most major concerns are power, infrastructure and agriculture, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having promised 24-hour power and loan waivers to farmers. Plans are also being prepared to develop religious tourism sites in Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Chitrakoot and Varanasi among others, a round-the-clock helpline for tourists, cultural festivals in every district, increased financial support to artists, upliftment of weavers, construction of Sanskriti Bhawan, strengthening single-window system for industries and development of IT cities.

“It is a preliminary exercise as the actual priorities can be set only when the government is formed, depending upon the will and wish of the political leadership. We have compiled a list of ongoing programmes and schemes, their extent of benefit, along with suggestions about the new ones in accordance with the manifesto,” said a senior officer, adding, “It is just an idea-sharing exercise at present.”

Meanwhile, sources said that a team of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) is also in the city, holding meetings with officials of the power department to prepare a plan for providing 24-hour electricity. CEA representatives met officials of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation on Thursday to get their suggestions.

The chief secretary’s office said that a review of the information gathered so far would be done Friday.

