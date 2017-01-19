Latest News

Posters in Varanasi: Rahul as Krishna, Akhilesh as Arjuna

The posters also carry Samajwadi party poll symbol 'cycle' and slogan 'Vikas Se Vijay Ki Ore Chale Do Maharathi'.

By: PTI | Varanasi | Published:January 19, 2017 4:28 am
rahul gandhi, akhilesh yadav, varanasi poster, uttar pradesh, up, uttar pradesh elections, uttar pradesh elections 2017, samajwadi party, sp, sp up, sp congress alliance, indian express, india news Posters have appeared at several places in the city depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Arjuna on a chariot.

With SP and Congress engaged in finalising the nitty-gritty of a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, posters have appeared at several places in the city depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Arjuna on a chariot. Akhilesh holds bow and arrow on the back seat, whereas Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is driving the chariot.

These posters appeared at Beniyabagh, Chetganj and other places in the city.

