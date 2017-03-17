Posters asking a community to leave village or face Trump-like action emerges, police takes action

Celebrations at the BJP State HQ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after the party’s victory in the state Assembly. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Celebrations at the BJP State HQ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after the party’s victory in the state Assembly. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Posters asking a particular community to leave Jiyangala village or else face “Trump-like” action have come up in the village, situated about 70-kilometres from here, police said Friday. The posters, found pasted on the houses of the members of a particular community, warned that since the BJP has come to power in Uttar Pradesh they will have to leave the village by December 30 or face consequences, Senior Superintendent of Police Jogindra Kumar said.

District Magistrate Surendra Singh said that the matter has come under his knowledge and the police have been alerted to maintain a vigil. Soon after getting the information by locals, police teams rushed to the village and took two persons into custody for questioning after lodging an FIR at the Shishgarh police station, he added.

The SSP also said that owners of computer typing and printing shops were being questioned.

The posters emerged overnight after the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls were announced.

They also warned that if the members of the community do not leave the village they will have to face a situation like their community members were facing under the Trump administration in the US.

The posters were apparently referring to US President Donald Trump’s executive orders banning travel from six Muslim majority countries.

Most of the posters have since been removed by the police and the administration.

