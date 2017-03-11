Poll results “ringing endorsement” of PM Narendra Modi’s policies : Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday lauded BJP’s massive victory in UP and Uttarakhand saying it is a “ringing endorsement” of Prime Minister’s policies and “puts a lid on all criticism of the demonetisation” decision. Khattar congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah “for bringing the party to power in Uttar Pradesh with a stunning and unprecedented three-fourths majority.”

The Uttarakhand victory is equally impressive, he added. “The credit for the stupendous win in the two states goes entirely to the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo who worked assiduously and tirelessly. It is a ringing endorsement of the policies and programmes pursued by the Prime Minister,” he said in a statement here.

A positive atmosphere has been created in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister, Khattar said adding that the results show that people of the country are firmly behind the Prime Minister.

“More importantly, it puts a lid on all criticism of demonetisation…In fact, demonetisation has proved to be the game changer in these elections and was perceived by the poor as a decision in their favour,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that BJP had emerged victorious on more than 100 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, which neighbours Haryana.

“BJP workers from Haryana had toured this area during the elections and Haryana will definitely benefit from the party’s victory,” he added.