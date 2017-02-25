UP election 2017: PM talks about ‘Kabristan’ and ‘Shamshan,’ we talk about laptop and smartphone, says Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav waves at crowd at an election rally in Pilibhit on Friday. PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav waves at crowd at an election rally in Pilibhit on Friday. PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Sidharthanagar. Akhilesh, referring to PM Modi’s statement in Fatehpur, said that while he talks about ‘Kabristan’ and ‘Shamshan’, they (SP) talk about laptop and smartphone. At a rally in Fatehpur, PM Modi had accused the state government of being biased towards a particular community and appeasing the other. “Gaon mein agar kabristan banta hai, to gaon mein shamshaan bhi banana chahiye. Agar Ramzan mein bijli milti hai, to Diwali mein bhi milni chahiye. Agar Holi mein bijli milti hai, to Eid par bhi bijli milni chahiye. Bhedbhav nahin hona chahiye (If a village gets a graveyard, it should get a cremation ground too. If there is electricity during Ramzan, there should be electricity during Diwali too. If there is electricity during Holi, there should be electricity during Eid too. There should not be any discrimination),” the Prime Minister had remarked.

Taking a jibe at PM over his speech on Friday, Akhilesh said, “Kal teen panne ka bhasan diya Modiji ne, lekin ek baat bata do jo kisaan aur ghareeb ke baare mein ho (PM gave a three-page speech yesterday but point out even one thing he said about farmers or the poor).”

The prime minister, speaking at an election rally in Gonda on Friday, had lashed out at SP accusing it of shielding the ‘copying mafia’ which was ‘ruining the future of youth’. In a reply to this statement, Akhilesh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying “everyone must have cheated a little during their childhood.”

“PM Modi is raising the issue of cheating in examinations, while BJP has copied our promises,” Akhilesh added.

The Samajwadi Party is fighting the UP Assembly elections in an alliance with the Congress party. While four phases of the polling has concluded, the state’s eastern and central regions will vote in three further phases. The votes will be counted on March 11.

