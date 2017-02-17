Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: There’s katta raj in state, alleges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) over the law and order situation in the state. He said that there is “katta raj” in Uttar Pradesh while gangrapes, murders and cases under the Arms Act have increased. “Uttar Pradesh mein gair kanooni hathiyaron ke dwara firing se… katte… yahan katta bolte hain na… main to hairan hoon ji… katte ka raj chalta hai (I am amazed that katta —country made firearm — rules in the state),’’ he said at a rally in Hardoi.

He said that 3,000 people have been murdered with such illegal arms. “Who makes these katttas? Who does business of these kattas? Who are the people who sell these kattas? Who provide them explosives? Can’t the police do anything?” Modi asked. The PM claimed that maximum gangrapes are reported from Uttar Pradesh. “You also have family… you keep making efforts that each member in the family prospers… Don’t you think Uttar Pradesh is your family?’’ he asked, referring to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s family.

“Kya Uttar Pradesh ki behan beti aapke pariwar ki nahin hain kya… Gangrape ho… aur yeh pariwar ke liye itne samarpit neta log jo bayanbaaji karte hain… aankhon se paani nikal dein aisi bayanbaaji karke hamari matao behno ko apmanit karte hain (Are not sisters and daughters of Uttar Pradesh yours too… And politicians devoted to the family make statements humiliating mothers and sisters).”

Modi said that almost 50 per cent cases registered under the Arms Act across the country are reported from Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that maximum political killings happen in the state too. He said it was the state government’s responsibility to ensure security for Dalits and the deprived. “More than 20 per cent cases of atrocities against Dalits are reported from UP…,” he said. Modi spoke about illegal mining, which he claimed has become a business in the state. He said if any journalist reports about it, he gets life threats. He alleged that police stations in the state have become offices of the ruling SP.