I was not expecting the PM Narendra Modi to use such language: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal (Express Photo) Kapil Sibal (Express Photo)

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for drawing a parallel between Hindu and Muslim festivals, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said that the former is trying to create a mindset inconsistent with the values of the Constitution. “What is he trying to say? He is trying to create a mindset which is not consistent with the values of our Constitution. I was not expecting the prime minister to use such language,” Sibal told ANI.

Further giving the example of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader like Sanjeev Balyan and Yogi Adityanath, Sibal said that these leaders are known for using such language and everyone knows their standards adding that the Prime Minister should not reduce his language to theirs.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, Prime Minister Modi said, “In a village, if a cemetery can be constructed, so should a cremation ground. If electricity is supplied during Ramzan, so electricity should also be supplied during Diwali as well. There should not be any discrimination on the basis of religion and caste.”

The Prime Minister had also said the ‘exile of development’ must end in Uttar Pradesh, while appealing to the people to cast their vote for a government which ensures safety in the state. “Vikas ka vanvaas’ in Uttar Pradesh must end now. The country is moving ahead at fast pace and so must Uttar Pradesh,” he said.