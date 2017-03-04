PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temples; conducts roadshow through Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets crowd at a road show in Varanasi on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets crowd at a road show in Varanasi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off on a road show through Varanasi — his parliamentary constituency — this morning, as the sixth phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh elections was underway in Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and adjoining regions. Beginning at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) gate at 9 am, PM Modi travelled till Kashi Vishwanath temple, where he offered prayers to the deity. He also visited the deity at Kaal Bhairav temple, which is considered the guardian of the city.

The prime minister was greeted by a large group of BJP supporters in front of BHU, where he kicked off the rally by paying a floral tribute to Madan Mohan Malviya. Slogans of ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’, resonated in the air as people thronged his vehicle holding saffron flags. He has left the city currently to address a rally in neighbouring Jaunpur but will speak to the local crowds at a gathering in the evening.

All eyes are on Varanasi today, where duo Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, and BSP supremo Mayawati have also scheduled rallies. Varanasi will vote in the last phase of the polls, conducted on March 8.

Of the five Assembly segments under the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, three are held by the BJP and two by the Samajwadi Party. The BJP has also had to contend with internal rebellion after its sitting MLA in Varanasi South was denied a ticket.

