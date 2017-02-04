PM Modi in Meerut: ‘This is BJP’s fight against SCAM- Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh, Mayawati’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city. (File Photo)

Days ahead of voting in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh where he took on the Samajwadi Party government on Saturday saying murderers and goons have flourished in UP due to political patronage. He said there’s no legal action taken against culprits behind killings in UP.

The Prime Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fight is against SCAM – Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. He said if we’ve a state government that creates obstacles, then the development work will get stalled in Lucknow. “Even if I try and help UP from Delhi, if the state government has no intention, the money will go somewhere else. Centre is ready to do everything for UP because UP made me PM. If UP’s destiny is to be changed, government should be changed,” said PM Modi. He also accused the state government of not spending central funds for poor in the state.

In his over-an-hour-long address, he spoke at length about corruption, law and order and nepotism allegedly prevailing in the state as he sought people’s vote for BJP to change the state’s fate. “It is UP which made me the Prime Minister,” Modi said, adding that he wanted to repay its debt and that he can do it only with a government that joins hands with the Centre to develop the state unlike the current dispensation which is a “hindrance” in its progress.

He further asked the current government what politics guided them when they prevented developmental works and healthcare to reach people. “Rs 4,000 crore was allocated to UP government so that they can give health-related aid to you people, but they couldn’t even spend Rs 250 crore. Later, we increased the amount to Rs 7,000 crore and from there they couldn’t even spend Rs 280 crore for the poor,” said PM Modi. He also alleged the SP government compares everything with an eye of vote bank.

Taking a potshot at the SP-Congress alliance, PM Modi said, “Until now, the Congress was completely against the current Government. Now they have also joined hands overnight. This goes to show how honest their intentions are.”

Talking about employment opportunities in the state, the Prime Minister recalled the revolt of 1857 that began in Meerut. “First War of Independence began here in Meerut in 1857. Then the fight was against the British, now it’s against poverty. Uttar Pradesh has so much potential but why don’t the youths of UP have employment opportunities?” asked PM Modi.

PM Modi questioned the UP government’s inaction against sugar mills who haven’t paid sugarcane farmers their dues. “Six sugar mills are not paying up the sugarcane farmers here and UP government is not taking any actions, why?” asked PM Modi, adding that BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days, if voted to power.

The Prime Minister also recalled the surgical strikes conducted by India on terror launch pads across the Line of Control last year. He attacked those “who politicised it, raised questions on why no solider was dead”.

Speaking on Demonetisation move, PM Modi slammed the Congress for opposing the initiative, when their own minister was caught with Rs 150 crore. “I want to ask the Congress, who has opposed the demonetisation move, that what was the reason that Rs 150 crore was found from one of your ministers house in Karnataka. What is the reason that he has not been removed?”

