PM Narendra Modi hails saints for breaking caste barriers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been busy campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday addressed the inauguration event of the seven-day long ‘Sri Ramakrishna Vachanamrita Satram’ being held in Tiruvalla, Kerala, and hailed saints for their role in maintaining social harmony.

Calling Ramakrishna the saint of social harmony, the PM said that he broke mental barriers between religions and between castes. “His teachings are particularly relevant to us today, when we are confronted with people who use religion, caste to divide and create animosity,” said Modi.