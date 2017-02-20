PM Modi’s brother Som campaigns for BJP in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Som Modi is these days campaigning for the BJP in Varanasi. He was on Monday seen asking voters in the holy city to support BJP’s candidate of Varanasi South assembly constituency Neelkanth Tiwari. According to reports, Som went for door-to-door meeting with the locals, taking active part in poll campaign in his brother’s constituency.

The prime minister is likely to address a rally in Varansi on March 3. The BJP is facing resentment from its workers after it replaced the seven-time winner from Varanasi South seat Shaymdeo Roy Chaudhury popularly known as Dada by a new face Neelkanth Tiwari.

