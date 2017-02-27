PM Modi’s ‘auction of UP exam centres’ remark: ‘No discrimination, students who got laptops had worked hard to pass’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that exam centres in the state were being auctioned for copying, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that students who had received laptops and funds under the Kanya Vidhya Dhan scheme from the state government had passed their exams due to hard work.

Two days after Modi made the remark in a rally at Gonda, Akhilesh read out a list of 17 students from the district who had been given these benefits in 2016 and said there was no discrimination in their distribution. He also said he could publish the entire list of beneficiaries from Gonda in the newspapers.

Speaking to mediapersons at SP’s state headquarters, the chief minister made an appeal to beneficiaries of the laptop and Kanya Vidya Dhan schemes to “teach the BJP a lesson” in the ongoing Assembly elections for making such allegations. He claimed to have a list of 18 lakh students who had received laptops.

He also denied charges against the Samajwadi Pension scheme and recruitment in the police department, adding that his government had only relaxed the process of recruitment of constables. “BJP wale jinhe kuch hosh nahi hai…. kuch pata nahin hai.. ungli utha rahe hain ki hamne naukri mein bhedbhao kiya (Those from BJP who do not know anything are raising fingers and accusing us of discrimination),” Akhilesh said, accusing BJP leaders of making allegations to divert from real issues.

On the prime minister’s remark that police stations in the state were being run by Samajwadi Party workers, Akhilesh said that somebody had confused the PM, who was unaware that UP police were reaching out to needy people in the shortest possible time through the ‘Dial-100’ helpline number.

The CM claimed that voters of Bundelkhand region, when went in for polling on February 23, had supported SP because his government had helped them when they were facing problems. He further claimed that the state government had provided them “ghee” and voters have replied to the BJP for sending them an “empty water train”.

Akhilesh went on to say that Modi, in his rallies, should tell locals what his government has done for their district in the last three years. He then reiterated that he was ready for a debate with Modi on the achievements of the state government and the Centre either in the village of Khajanchi (where a baby was born in a queue inside a bank after the note ban) or at the ghats of Ganga.

A day before polling on 51 seats in eastern UP, the chief minister said that Modi should spell out what his government has done for eastern UP so far, and then highlighted the works his government had done there, mentioning that his government had provided land for AIIMS in Gorakhpur.

Further targeting the PM, he said Modi should tell people by how much the Centre had increased the income of farmers in three years. On BJP’s poll promise of waiving loans of farmers in UP, Akhilesh said that state government was not needed to do the same and the Centre could do so on its own. The chief minister claimed that the SP government had waived off farmer loans worth Rs 1600 crore.

On demonetisation, the CM said that in places where elections were not being conducted at present, people were still facing hardships.

Asked about SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s absence from the campaign, Akhilesh said that he would reply to the same after March 11, the day the votes will be counted.

Tie-up with Congress

“This (SP-Congress) is not an alliance between two families, it is an alliance between two youngsters who would change the course of politics both at the national and state levels,” Akhilesh asserted.

The CM also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to swear by ‘Ganga Maiyya’ (river Ganga) and clarify whether the latter’s constituency Kashi (Varanasi) was getting 24-hr electricity or not. “Whenever truth has to be confirmed from any person, he or she is asked to swear by Ganga Maiyya.

“The amount of electricity supplied during Diwali is more than that given during Ramzan in Uttar Pradesh. Steady supply of electricity was ensured during Christmas as well,” he said on Modi’s Diwali-Ramzan power supply remark.