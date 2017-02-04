Will not sit in peace until fight against corruption reaches a conclusion: PM Modi’s top quotes from Meerut rally

PM Modi in Meerut. PM Modi in Meerut.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in the election-bound state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party organised the rally in Meerut’s Shatabdi Nagar ground, where PM Modi had addressed a rally before in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well. Taking a jibe at the SP government, PM Modi voiced concern over the law and order situation in Meerut and Uttar Pradesh at large saying “What is the situation in Meerut? If an ordinary citizen leaves his house, can anybody guarantee he will return alive in the evening?”

ALSO READ: PM Modi in Meerut: ‘This is BJP’s fight against SCAM- Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh, Mayawati’

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech in Meerut:

1. “Uss samay angrezon se mukti ki ladayi thi, iss samay gareebi se mukti ki ladayi thi, (First war of Independence began here in Meerut in 1857; Then the fight was against British, now it’s against poverty)” said PM Modi

2. Uttar Pradesh has so much potential but why don’t the youths of UP have employment opportunities, said PM Modi

3. Govt in UP has always been an obstacle for me to do works for people in state. “You need to remove it”, said PM Modi

4. “People in UP, you have made me the PM. It’s been 2.1/2 years, is there any spot on me?” said Pm Modi in Meerut

5. Meerut ka haal kya hai? Koi samanya naagrik shaam ko zinda ghar lautega iski koi guarantee hai kya? (What is the situation in Meerut? If an ordinary citizen leaves his house, can anybody guarantee he will return alive in the evening? ), said PM Narendra Modi in Meerut

6. No matter how I try to help UP from Delhi, if the state govt is not in our side, nothing will take place, said PM Modi in Meerut

7. “There is no legal action taken on the culprits behind killings in UP,” says PM Modi

8. “This is BJP’s fight against SCAM-Samajwadi Congress Akhilesh Mayawati”

9. “Congress had been attacking SP but Raaton raat Kya hogaya, (But overnight they have become friends, Why)”

10. “This is a fight against gang and SCAM- SP, Congress, Akhilesh, Mayawati. UP must decide If it wants SCAM or UP’s vikas,” PM Modi

11. “UP sarkaar har cheez vote bank ke tarazu se tolti rahi hai (UP government measures everything on their vote bank measuring scale),” says PM Modi

12. “Rs 4,000 crore was allocated to UP Govt so that they can give health-related aid to you people, but they couldn’t even spend Rs 250 crore”

13. “Later, we increased the amt to Rs 7,000 crore and from there they couldn’t even spend Rs 280 crore for the poor”

14. “Every family needs to have their own house and so we’ve started working towards fulfilling this vision by 2022”

15. “40 saal tak faujiyon ki aakhnon mein dhool jhonki gayi. Desh ke liye jaan ki baazi lagane walon ke liye OROP humne laagu kiya (For 40 years they betrayed the soldiers of this country. For the soldiers who stake their lives for us Indians, we implemented the OROP), ” said PM Modi.

16. Bless me to free UP from land grabbers

17. 6 sugar mills are not paying up the sugarcane farmers here and UP government is not taking any actions, why?

18. Every family needs to have their own house and so we’ve started working towards fulfilling this vision by 2022

19. Rs 4,000 cr was allocated to UP Govt so that they can give health-related aid to you ppl, but they couldn’t even spend Rs 250 crore. Later, we increased the amt to Rs 7,000 cr and from there they couldn’t even spend Rs 280 cr for the poor

20. Even if I try and help UP from Delhi, if the state Govt has no intention, the money will go somewhere else

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd