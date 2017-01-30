PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

Sources said PM Modi is likely to speak on the history of the region, corruption and crime rate. (File Photo) Sources said PM Modi is likely to speak on the history of the region, corruption and crime rate. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in Meerut on February 4. He will address a total of 12 rallies in the state, of which two have been finalised for the first phase of polls. The second rally will be in Aligarh on February 5. The venue for the Meerut rally is Shatabdi Nagar ground, where the RSS holds shakhas and where Modi had addressed a rally for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The ground is opposite the RSS institute of Madhav Kunj.

A total of 18 candidates from Assembly constituencies of Baghpat, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar will attend the rally. Preparations are on in full swing, with several party units engaged in ensuring a large turnout.

Sources said the PM is likely to speak on the history of the region, corruption and crime rate. Development, employment and farmers’ plight are also expected to be in focus in the PM’s speech. The rally at Aligarh — which was in the midst of controversy over ghar wapsi — is scheduled to take place at Exhibition Grounds. Sources said that all seven candidates from Aligarh will attend the rally.