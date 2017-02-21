UP polls 2017: PM Modi should first build cremation grounds in every village of BJP-ruled states, says Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati attacked PM Modi over his statement in Fatehpur rally. BSP Chief Mayawati attacked PM Modi over his statement in Fatehpur rally.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial remark in Fatehpur rally on Sunday. Mayawati, while addressing the media, said that the PM should first ensure construction of cremation grounds in every village that falls under BJP ruled states before talking about Uttar Pradesh. Her comment came in response to the Prime Minister’s statement on Sunday, in which he accused the Uttar Pradesh government of adopting a biased attitude towards a particular community.

“Gaon mein agar kabristan banta hai, to gaon mein shamshaan bhi banana chahiye. Agar Ramzan mein bijli milti hai, to Diwali mein bhi milni chahiye. Agar Holi mein bijli milti hai, to Eid par bhi bijli milni chahiye. Bhedbhav nahin hona chahiye (If a village gets a graveyard, it should get a cremation ground too. If there is electricity during Ramzan, there should be electricity during Diwali too. If there is electricity during Holi, there should be electricity during Eid too. There should not be any discrimination),” the Prime Minister had remarked.

Mayawati, talking about her own party, said that the BSP ‘respected every religion during its tenure, whether it was providing electricity during festivals, or any law and order issue’, reported news agency ANI. Continuing her attack on BJP, Mayawati added that the PM was raising caste and religion related issues in his election campaigns because they seem to be fairing badly.

“BJP must have realised by now that they are not going to form Government in Uttar Pradesh,” she said. The elections are being held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh. The results will be announced on March 11 along with that of Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd