PM Modi, Shah in BJP’s list of 40 star campaigners, axes veterans L K Advani, Joshi

The Bahratiya Janata Party on Saturday released its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which surprisingly omitted party patriarch’s L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi also did not find a place on this list, which has Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani, and Rajnath Singh’s name among others as its star campaigners.

Here is the list:

