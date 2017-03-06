Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: PM Modi quotes Kabirdas to connect with citizens

Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Varanasi Sunday. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Varanasi Sunday. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew from the poet Kabirdas to address intellectuals and prominent persons of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, besides local party workers. The programme was held at DLW Ground Sunday. Modi referred to the SP and the Congress as selfish and noted that Kabir had written that when two selfish people join hands, they praise each other a lot. Uttar Pradesh has seen this in the past one month, he said, in a reference to the SP-Congress alliance.

The time has come for prabuddha citizens to assess the purpose this of new milan (alliance) and what kind of persons have joined hands and what they will do. “On the basis of your experience with these (political parties) you decide where the BJP stands,” the PM said. He then highlighted the work of BJP-led state governments in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh etc and spoke about changes that took place there.

The PM promised a BJP government, if t takes over, will ensure public participation in development. He cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi who made the freedom struggle a public movement by ensuring public participation. If country has to develop, then development should be made a public movement by making people participate in various aspects like education and cleanliness, he said. The PM noted that no city in UP is among the 500 that have declared open defecation-free.

Good governance is needed for that, he said. The PM said that in an election, it is the responsibility of parties to present their opinions before society in detail, but address it should be on the basis of fact.