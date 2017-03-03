Modi Mirzapur rally highlights: PM slams Akhilesh govt, says corruption thrives in Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a ‘Parivartan Sankalp’ rally at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, as the state set to vote in the last two phases. In his address, PM Modi took a dig at BSP chief Mayawati. He also took a jibe at the Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance saying the alliance will get a jolt on March 11. The results of the elections will be declared on March 11.

Here are the highlights:

02.20 pm: If the farmers get water on time, their fields can yield gold. I have started this campaign so that farmers get water on time, says PM

02.16 pm: Our aim is to double farmers income by 2022 when India celebrates her 75th year of independence, says PM

02.15 pm: After we form govt in UP, in the first cabinet meeting itself we will waive off farmers’ loans: PM Modi

02.05 pm: Doesn’t matter who wins the elections. The question arises who will better the future of the youths? Who will protect the girls of the state? Who will free the poor people from the poverty in the state, asks PM

02.00 pm: Had UP been a country, it would have been the 5th largest country in the world, says PM

01.52 pm: There are four kinds on corruption in UP- nazrana, thukrana, shukrana and jabrana. There is only one solution for this- harana (defeat).

01.50 pm: There is a lot of potential to develop the state as a tourism hub but the state govt doesn’t bother, says PM

01.46 pm: Taking a dig at Mayawati, the PM said she hates the stones of Mirzapur, reported ANI

01.41 pm: UP alone can take the country forward, says PM

01.40 pm: Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s first-ever “khaat sabha” (mass contact programme) in UP’s Deoria in September last year when people had walked away with cots, PM took a jibe at him

Yahan ke log khaat sabha ki khaat to le gaye, ab khatiya bhi khadi karoge ya nahi?: PM Modi in Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/qSAYulQLxT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2017

01.38 pm: When Mulayam ji was the CM of UP, he promised opening up of two new bridges, but why is it that they aren’t made yet, asks PM Modi

01.35 pm: SP, BSP and Congress will get the shock on March 11, says PM

01.32 pm: Election in Uttar Pradesh has turned into an ‘Utsav’ of freeing state from misrule of SP, BSP, Congress, says PM

01.30 pm: Sabka saath sabka vikas our motto: PM Modi

