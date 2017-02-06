PM Modi lost his smile after SP, Cong joined hands, says Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Rahul came up with his own acronym of SCAM to counter Modi. He said that for him ‘SCAM’ stood for “Service, Courage, Ability and Modesty”. Rahul came up with his own acronym of SCAM to counter Modi. He said that for him ‘SCAM’ stood for “Service, Courage, Ability and Modesty”.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday addressed a joint rally in Kanpur where they hit out at the government at the Centre, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost his smile after the Samajwadi Party and Congress joined hands to contest the state Assembly elections together.

Rahul said that because of anxiety, the PM was using acroynms like ‘SCAM’ and speaks whatever comes in his mind. He was referring to Modi’s speech at a public meeting in Meerut on Saturday where he said that ‘SCAM’ stood for ‘Samajwadi (party), Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati’.

On Sunday, Rahul came up with his own acronym of SCAM to counter Modi. He said that for him ‘SCAM’ stood for “Service, Courage, Ability and Modesty”.

Akhilesh also took a dig at the PM for his ‘SCAM’ remark, asking why did Modi include the name of Mayawati in SCAM “when his party had good relations with the BSP in the past as both celebrated Rakshabandhan and formed government together in UP thrice”.

The SP president said that it was not possible to remove SCAM from UP because SP and Congress will stay in the state. “But we will have to remove SCAM from the country,” he said, saying that “SCAM means Save the Country from Amit Shah and Modi”.

Addressing the rally at Kanpur’s Chunniganj area, which is surrounded by Muslim-dominated localities like Chamanganj and Bekanganj, Rahul urged the people to vote wisely and presented them with two “options” — on one side were him and Akhilesh and on the other side was Modi and his thinking.

“Main Hindi-Urdu ka doaab hun, main woh aaina hun jisme aap hain. Gathbandhan to UP ka aaina hai. Log kehte hain ki hum ek hain… main khwab kehta hun to woh sapna kehte hain,” Rahul said, adding that the way Modi did not speak the word ‘Bihar’ after the BJP’s defeat in that state, he would also not utter ‘UP’ after the UP Assembly polls.

Rahul said that for the past two-and-a-half years, Modi was giving speeches on ‘Make In India’, but cellphones carried by the people are all ‘Made in China’.

Akhilesh said that those who had promised to clean Ganga, did nothing, while his SP government started the Metro rail project in Kanpur and cricket matches are now played at the city’s Green Park Stadium.

Rahul also targeted Modi over demonetisation and said that only 50 influential families have loans of around Rs 6 crore from banks. But the central government could not recover the money from them because these families have raised banners and posters in support of PM, he said.

On the Congress-SP alliance, both leaders sounded upbeat. “The cycle (SP’s poll symbol) will run with speed of a motorbike in UP,” Rahul said.

Akhilesh echoed him, saying that the people in Kanpur ride cycle without clutching the handles, and if the ‘hand’ (Congress’s poll symbol) controls the handle, the speed will be a new record. Our friendship will not not break and will continue beyond 2019, he added.