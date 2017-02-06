PM Modi deceived youth by making false promise of providing employment opportunity: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo) Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

While addressing an election rally in Shamli, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he had made false promise of providing employment opportunity to the youth. “Prime Minister Modi has made promise that he will provide employment to the youth but it never happened. He made false promise,” Rahul said.

Rahul further said that the main motto of the Congress party now is to provide employment opportunity to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. He also highlighted the issue of rising farmer’s suicide in the country and said, “The poor farmers have hope that Prime Minister Modi would listen to their plight but the latter does not have even one second for them.”

Rahul also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying the latter has done great work in the state and would do better after the SP-Congress alliance. “This is an alliance of youth and we will work hard for the development of Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav has done a good work in the state but would work better after this alliance formation,” he added.

With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls barely a week away, Rahul is also scheduled to address two more rallies in Mathura and Aligarh on Monday.

On Sunday at a joint rally with Akhilesh in Kanpur, Rahul retorted to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘SCAM’ barb, stating that a person “who is involved in scams sees scam everywhere”. He further added that,”Modi ji has come up with a new scheme-SCAM. The person who is in involved in scams, sees scams everywhere.”

The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8. The Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will be contesting in 298 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.

