Ploy to fool people, BJP hasn’t fulfilled its vows: Mayawati

TERMING BJP’s election manifesto “a ploy to fool people”, BSP chief Mayawati said on Saturday that the BJP government at the Centre has not fulfilled even one-fourth of the promises it had made in the run-up to the 2104 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to mediapersons at her residence, Mayawati said: “BJP president Amit Shah said the government will do this in 10 days and that in 20 days. But during the Lok Sabha elections, they had promised to bring black money back within 100 days and distribute the same in the bank accounts of the poor. But it did not happen.”

Asked about BJP’s promise that it would make efforts to ensure construction of Ram temple under constitutional provisions if voted to power, Mayawati said: “Shah and his party should know that the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid is pending before the Supreme Court and the people.. the court will not let anything wrong happen no matter how much the BJP talks about it. Does he (Amit Shah) think that people of UP are fools? This is Uttar Pradesh, not Gujarat,” she said.

Mayawati reiterated her claim that BJP will end reservation for Dalits and OBCs if it wins the UP Assembly elections. “Agar yeh yahan jeet gaye toh inka itna manobal badh jayega, inka dimaag itna kharab ho jayega ki yeh mauka pake inka reservation khatm kar denge (Victory in UP will give come boost their willpower and make them so arrogant that they will end reservation on the first opportunity),” she said.

The former UP CM said while BSP does not release poll manifesto, it will work to implement the promises she would make while campaigning, beginning February 1. “BJP leaders, who have been accusing BSP of sheltering criminals after it inducted jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his family members, should look within before commenting… Shah himself faced serious cases… he has also appointed a state president with similar background,” Mayawati said, referring to state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Claiming that some news channels and newspapers had showed videos and photographs of BSP leaders not wearing shoes at her last press conference at her residence, Mayawati said: “These organisations may have done so at the behest of my opponents… they have lost my respect.” “Besides this being my house, this is also a memorial for Dalit saints and Kanshiram saheb. So, as the people in our country leave their shoes behind before entering a place of worship, the leaders do the same here, as they consider it a pious place. You can see the murals of Dalit saints behind me. I myself don’t wear sandals in the house, which I wear outside. And I never leave the house wearing the same sandals, which I wear in the house,” she added.

The BSP, meanwhile, has announced former SP leader Vijay Singh Gond and his son Virendra as candidates from Duddhi and Obra seats in Sonbhadra, respectively. The two seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The announcement was made at a party function in Robertsganj on Friday. In the last Assembly polls, Obra was a general seat while Duddhi was reserved for Scheduled Castes. With this, BSP has announced candidates for all 403 seats.