People will give PM Modi ‘triple talaq’ after UP polls: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo) Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo)

Accusing the BJP-led government of “trying to flare up communal passions” in the country, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said imminent defeat of BJP in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will act as “people’s triple talaq” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “They are fighting against triple talaq and in favour of uniform civil code. Modi and BJP too will face triple talaq in the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country will give them triple talaq.

“First it was Delhi assembly elections where they faced a humiliating defeat. This was the first talaq. Then it was Bihar where they were defeated and it was second Talaq. The third talaq of the masses will be the defeat of BJP and Hindutva forces in UP elections,” Yechury said while addressing a rally here.

“Since this BJP government came to power, the communal forces have increased their activities by leaps and bounds and they are trying to flare up communal passions across the country,” he said.

Yechury said that Modi had pushed the country towards “financial anarchy” by the decision of demonetisation. He has failed to bring back black money stashed abroad.

“The country’s economy has gone for a toss. The country has been pushed towards financial anarchy by this decision of demonetisation. The entire economy has been badly hit, first it was only small scale industries, now the big and medium scale industries are also getting affected,” Yechury said.

“Even after two-and-half years in the government, Modi is yet to keep his promise of bringing back black money stashed abroad. They have failed to keep their promise and now they have come with this demonetisation to help the rich in transforming their black money into white,” he added.