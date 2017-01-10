Peace Party chief Mohamed Ayub booked for poll code violation

The president of the Peace Party of India, Mohamed Ayub, has been booked for violating the model code of conduct by publishing an advertisement without permission, an official today said. Ayyub, who organised a party rally here on Jan 5, has been accused of publishing the advertisement in a local paper without permission from the media certification and monitoring committee, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramavtar Gupta said.

A case has been registered against Mohamed Ayyub under relevant sections of the IPC and the Repesentation of the People Act.