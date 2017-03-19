Parents, locals celebrate in Uttarakhand village as Adityanath becomes UP CM

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday.PTI Photo BY Nand kumar

(PTI3_18_2017_000172B) Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday.PTI Photo BY Nand kumar(PTI3_18_2017_000172B)

Celebrations are on in Panchur village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand since yesterday after it was announced that Yogi Adityanath would become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. It is from Panchur, that the priest turned politician hails from, where an endless stream of visitors has been coming to greet his father Anand Singh Bisht and other family members from the moment the decision was declared.

A retired forest department official, Bisht says that even as child, Adityanath exhibited a sentiment to serve the people.

Adityanath, the second among seven siblings, was born on July 5, 1972 and was named Ajay Singh Bisht. However after graduation he came in contact with the head priest of Gorakhnath Mutt Avaidyanath and became Adityanath, his disciple.

Anand Singh Bisht says that initially he was not in favour of his son going to Gorakhpur but could not stop him considering how resolute Adityanath was.

Now with his son becoming chief minister, the proud father’s phone does not stop ringing and he has had to recharge its battery several times.

An emotional mother Savitri said that Adityanath had always been of a helpful disposition and she is delighted to see him rise to the high position.

People of the village burst crackers to celebrate Adityanth’s becoming the UP chief minister. He may have left for Gorakhpur, but Adityanath has stayed in touch with his village and in 1998 a school was opened with the assistance of the Gorakhnath Trust, it is learnt.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now