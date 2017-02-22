Owaisi says Modi, Akhilesh won’t be forgiven for Gujarat, Muzaffarnagar riots

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi (Source: PTI Photo/File) AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Bade Miyan’ and Akhilesh Yadav as ‘Chhote Miyan’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said “they will not be forgiven” for post-godhra and the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. He also claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is the new “nawab” of Lucknow, who loves to listen to the praises showered by his “sycophants”.

“Modi will not be spared for post-Godhra riots, and Akhilesh Yadav will not be forgiven for Muzaffarnagar riots,” the Hyderabad MP said. Hitting out at Akhilesh he claimed, “His performance is not speaking, but his antics are. The Yadav family has virtually destroyed Uttar Pradesh during its rule.”

Owaisi alleged that during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav, more than 400 riots and communal clashes took place. “But, the Chief Minister maintained a silence. The modesty of women was outraged, and the youths did not get any job, even then he says ‘kaam boltaa hai’ (work speaks for itself),” he said.