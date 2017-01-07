Over 90 per cent delegates with SP led by Akhilesh Yadav: Ramgopal Yadav

Ramgopal Yadav speaking to press. (ANI) Ramgopal Yadav speaking to press. (ANI)

In the latest development in the father-son feud, expelled leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Saturday said he will be submitting affidavits of the delegates who support Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. Ram Gopal had earlier claimed that majority were in favour of Akhilesh Yadav and therefore the cycle symbol of the Samajwadi Party will be his and not father Mulayam Singh’s. “Will submit affidavits of 4716 delegates out of total 5731. This is overwhelming majority, over 90% with SP led by Akhilesh,” Ramgopal Yadav told news agency ANI.

The Election Commission, which will receive these affidavits had given time till January 9, but Ram Gopal Yadav said they have submitted other documents before the deadline, in 7 cartons with more than 1.5 lakh pages. “EC gave time till January 9 but we have submitted all relevant documents. We brought 7 cartons with more than 1.5 lakh pages,” Ramgopal said.

On Friday, Ramgopal Yadav had claimed he had support of maximum delegates for Akhilesh. “Out of 229 MLAs, 212 signed affidavit. 56 out of 68 MLCs, 15 out of 24 MPs have signed the affidavit, will submit to EC today,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

Both Akhilesh and Mulayam-Shivpal camps have been holding meetings with lawmakers in a bid to outdo each other to portray strength in front of the EC. Both camps claim they represent the real Samajwadi Party and want the popular cycle symbol to be allotted to them. The poll panel has asked both factions to prove their majority through signed affidavits from party office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs. The two factions have to file the documents by January 9.

Successive attempts at brokering peace between the two camps have faltered so far even though reports in the media indicated general secretary and Rajya Sabha Amar Singh could be asked to go in order to appease the Akhilesh camp.

