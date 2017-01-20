Over 50 booked in Bisada for violating code of conduct

Less than a month before Uttar Pradesh goes to polls, Tejpal Nagar, a BJP candidate from Dadri constituency, the village head’s husband and 50 others were booked for violating the model code of conduct in Bisada village on Thursday.

According to police, an FIR was registered at Jharcha police station as a political meeting with the public was held at a temple in the village without the necessary permission from the administration, thereby violating the model code of conduct.