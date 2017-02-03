Only lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the “political mud” created by the SP and the BSP with their “deeds” will only help the lotus (BJP symbol) to bloom. “Whether it be SP or BSP government, both created only political mud and it is only lotus (BJP symbol) which can grow in mud,” he said at an election rally in Kasta constituency in support of BJP candidate Saurabh Singh Sonu.

Singh also attacked the SP and Congress in his 30-minute speech. Taking a jibe at the SP-Congress alliance, he said “Mulayam Singh opposed Congress tooth and nail but UP Chief Minister forged an alliance with that party.

“He (Akhilesh) forged alliance with the Congress whose youth leader held meetings on ‘khatiyas’ (cots),” he said.

Attacking Congress, the Minister said “Arey cycle hi pakadni thi to kayde ki pakadte, aisi cycle pakdi jo puncture hai” (If you had had to hold a cycle, you should have chosen a better one, why to choose a punctured one).”

Reacting to the family tussle in SP, Singh said, “If they had to fall out, they should have done it five year back.”

Hailing the BJP government at the Centre, Singh said, “For the first time in political history of India, a non-Congress government came to power at the Centre with full majority and it has held the India’s head high during its two-and-a-half years in power.

“Even our political opponents cannot raise a finger of doubt at any of the ministers in Modi government that he or she is tainted,” he said.

Referring to his journey to Pakistan, he said that he was not intended to visit the neighbouring country, “but when it came to my knowledge that terrorists in Pakistan are opposing my visit, I decided to go.”

“I visited Pakistan and I challenged them on their soil, saying they (Pakistan) are promoting terrorism by differentiating between good and bad terrorism,” Singh said, adding that he returned without even taking any food there.

Justifying the surgical strikes, he said “Through the surgical strikes, we were able to send a message to the world that if need be, India can strike not only within its borders but across the borders.”

He said that it was a message by our brave army that it could act anywhere if need arose.

Seeking to puncture the UP government’s development slogans, Singh said “UP’s GDP has declined to 3.6 per cent from 5.6 per cent five year ago. Is this development?” He said agriculture productivity has fallen to 1.8 per cent from 2.8 per cent and asked, “Do you call this development?”

Flaying the SP government on the law and order front, he said “Once BJP comes to power, no criminal would be allowed to move on roads.”

Singh said UP has changed the politics of India in 2014 by giving maximum seats to BJP and now it is going to change the politics of the state.

He assured the farmers of exemption from crop loans, minimum interest on agriculture loans, free education up to graduation for poor girls, free education to boys up to intermediate if BJP came to power. Also, about 1 crore youths will be given jobs in five years, if a BJP government was installed in the state.