One SP, three BSP candidates booked for violating model code in UP

Police has registered cases against one SP and four BSP candidates, contesting elections from different constituencies in the state, for violating model code of conduct. With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting from February 11, Election Commission has directed the police to strictly impose model code of conduct.

SP candidate Chandan Singh Chouhan, who is contesting from Khatoli Assembly constituency, was booked for violation of model code on Friday. Chouhan has been charged with holding a public meeting without permission from administration, according to circle officer Hariram Yadav.

Police has identified the owner of farm house where the meeting took place as Mayank Kumar. In another case, police has booked BSP candidate Mohammad Islam and his supporters for conducting a road show without permission in Kandhla area in Shamli district last evening, SSI Mohammad Yusuf said.

According to EC sources, cases of model code of conduct were also registered in Bijnore and Bulandshahr districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In Bijnore, a case was registered against BSP MLA Mohammad Ghazi of Budhapur constituency, according to tehsildar Suresh Kumar. In Bulandshahr, BSP candidate Mukul Upadhyay, who is contesting from Shikarpur, was charged for holding a meeting without permission.