On Google, maximum jokes on a Cong leader… Akhilesh embraced him: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya in Bijnor on Friday. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya in Bijnor on Friday. PTI

Targeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that if one does a Google search, the maximum number of jokes would be on a Congress leader known for childish acts. The same Congress leader, he said, has been embraced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking at a public meeting in Bijnor, Modi said, “… agar aap computer par jayein or google par dekhein shayad kisi neta par utne chutkule nahi honge jitney in Congress ke neta par hain. Unka bolchaal ka dhang…aur wo aisi harkatein karte they ki Congress ke varishtha neta bhi 10 foot door rehte they. Jinse unki khud ki party ke neta kinara karte they, Akhilesh ji aapne usko gale laga liya (If you Google, there is probably no other leader on whom there are so many jokes as on this Congress leader. Because of the way he talks and acts, even senior Congress leaders stayed away from him. And Akhilesh ji, you embraced him).”

“Now, I sincerely doubt your (Akhilesh) wisdom,” he added.

At the district, which saw communal violence in Peda, over an incident of eve-teasing, the PM also accused the SP government of misusing its power and sending several BJP leaders to jail. He said that if voted to power, BJP will investigate such cases and ensure that the innocent are set free. BJP leader in Bijnor Sadar constituency Aishwarya Chaudhary was named in the Peda violence case and sent to jail. His wife Suchi Chaudhary, who is BJP nominee from the seat, shared dais with Modi Friday.

Saying that Akhilesh should brace for March 11, when poll results will be declared, the PM said he would expose all scams and wrongdoings by SP on that day. “Having realised that the lotus will be blooming everywhere in UP, Congress and SP, which were fighting each other a month back, are now cosying up. Such is their desperation,” he said, adding, “What is the need of a government which cannot secure the future of the youth or protect the interests of the farmers? Throw out this government which has never worked for the oppressed.”

He also said the SP-Congress alliance is not the alliance of two political parties but of two families. While the first family looted the country from the Centre, the other looted the state for years, said Modi. Accusing SP of favouring only one community, he said: “Ek Gaon UP me aisa hai jahan se MP hi MP, MLA hi MLA, MLC hi MLC. Saare Saifai gaon se. Mujhe hairani hoti hai.” Invoking Chaudhary Charan Singh, the PM promised sugarcane farmers a scheme named ‘Chaudhary Charan Singh Kisan Kalyan Kosh’, under which they can avail of loans without interest.