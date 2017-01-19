Not just Samajwadi Party but other political parties also see bright future in Akhilesh: Gaurav Bhatia

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Rooting for Akhilesh Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday said not just their party, but other like-minded political parties also see a bright future in Akhilesh. “I think it is very clear that in Akhilesh Yadav, not just the Samajwadi Party or the people of Uttar Pradesh, but also other like-minded political parties see a bright future,” Bhatia told ANI.

He further said that Akhilesh and other senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party are having a very constructive dialogue with other like-minded parties and would make an announcement at an appropriate time.

The Election Commission, on January 16, entitled Akhilesh Yadav the Samajwadi Party ‘cycle’ symbol, giving a major shot in the arm for the Akhilesh camp ahead of the assembly polls.

“The Commission hereby announces that the group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and its reserved symbol ‘Bicycle’ for the purposes of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968,” the order read.

In another development, putting all the speculations to an end, the Congress on January 17 announced its alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that his party would enter into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed it.