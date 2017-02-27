Not fielding Muslims in UP a mistake: Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti Union Minister Uma Bharti

Union minister Uma Bharti on Monday said the BJP made “a huge mistake” by not fielding any Muslim candidate in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. “I am really feeling sorry that we could not field a Muslim. I spoke with (BJP President) Amit Shah and (state party President) Keshav Prasad Maurya about how we could have brought a Muslim to the assembly,” Uma Bharti told CNN-News18.

“Rajnathji has said the right thing, we could have given ticket (to Muslims),” she said, referring to Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh.

Uma Bharti’s comments met with opposition from her colleague, with Rajya Sabha member Vinay Katiyar questioning the logic behind fielding Muslims.

“When Muslims do not vote for us, then why should we give ticket to them,” asked Katiyar.