Noida takes lead: Campaign via SMS and WhatsApp part of poll expenses

THE GAUTAM Buddh Nagar district administration will include campaigning through WhatsApp, bulk text messages and social media under candidates’ poll expenses for the UP assembly elections next month, according to District Magistrate N P Singh.

The administration in the district, comprising three constituencies that go to polls in the first phase on February 11, may also register police cases for “disinformation” and “spreading communal propaganda” through such platforms.

“If any candidate wants to campaign through electronic media, social media, SMS or WhatsApp, they are required to seek permission from the district Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). The cost of such a campaign and the content has to be approved by MCMC. If such campaigning takes place without permission, a case under the Representation of People Act, 1951, will be registered. In case messages on communal and divisive lines are being circulated, an FIR under relevant IPC sections will be lodged,” Singh told The Indian Express.

“As far as WhatsApp is concerned, agencies first register themselves with TRAI and then they sign a business agreement with telemarketers. We have said that the rate fixed in this agreement will be applied to messages sent on WhatsApp. People should not believe that because WhatsApp messages are free and only use internet, the cost will not be taken into consideration. This cost will be calculated and made a part of the candidate’s expenditure,” he said.

Singh added that the district administration will hold a series of meetings with telecom operators and police on this issue.

“We had held a meeting with representatives of at least five telecom operators after the election dates were announced. Any individual who sends a message to more than 100 numbers will face action if the content is controversial and permission has not been sought. The telecom operators will block the number and a case will be registered. The origin of any WhatsApp message of such nature will be traced by our Cyber Crime Cell and action will be taken,” said Singh.

In 2015, a few days after the Dadri lynching case in the district, an FIR had been lodged after tweets containing communally sensitive material were circulated on social media. In 2013, after violence gripped Muzaffarnagar, police believe that a video of two young men being allegedly lynched — this was later found to have been shot in Waziristan in 2011 — was circulated across the district through messaging platforms.

Voters in the district, which comprises Dadri, Noida and Jewar assembly seats, have been receiving messages about this measure for a week now. “Any group/voice messages regarding election activities in bulk without prior consent of District Election Officer is an offence — by DEO Gautambuddh Nagar,” read one message.

While political parties have been apprised of the measure, the district administration is also conducting an awareness campaign. “Telecom operators are sending messages to voters. In a meeting with the candidates scheduled to take place Friday, they will be informed about the measure. Another meeting with telecom operators will take place regarding this in a couple of days,” said Singh.