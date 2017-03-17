Nobody will be spared for the Uttar Pradesh poll debacle: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Ram Gopal Yadav (File Photo) Ram Gopal Yadav (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav Friday said nobody will be spared who are found to be involved in the anti-party activities that led to its debacle in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. “We will seek feedback from all the candidates to the party district presidents to find out who all are engaged in the anti-party activities. Those found to be involved in the wrong doings, action will be taken against them. Nobody will be spared,” Yadav told reporters outside Parliament.

The SP had formed an alliance with the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, but both parties managed to win only 54 out of 403 seats. As per the alliance agreement, the SP contested 298 seats and the Congress 105, of which it managed to win only seven seats. The SP won only 47 seats.

The BSP got 19 seats, while the BJP and its allies notched up 325 seats.

