Nobody can form a govt in UP without RLD’s support: Jayant Chaudhary

RLD general secretary Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said his party has emerged as a force in the Uttar Pradesh, and nobody can form a government in the state without its support. Addressing an election meeting in Balajipuram in the district, he claimed that people in the state have rejected the BJP, the BSP and the SP, and “since RLD has emerged as a force in UP politics, no government could be formed without our support”.

Criticising the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not providing relief to people in budget post-demonetisation, Chaudhary said, “People had hope that they would get some relief in the budget, after demonetisation, however, no such relief has been given”. He claimed that post-demonetisation, neither has curbed terrorist activities nor naxal activities, as the Prime Minister had said.

“Even black money has not been brought from foreign countries,” he said. “Terming Union Govt as anti-farmer,” Jayant said, “While one lakh crore loan of Adani has been waived off, no relief to farmers has been given.” Criticising SP over the recent feud in that party, he said, “Akhilesh’s qualification is just to quarrel with his father and uncle. Do you expect something good from such party.