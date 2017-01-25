No Shivpal in Samajwadi Party’s star campaigner list

Shivpal Yadav Shivpal Yadav

SHIVPAL YADAV, SP leader and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother, failed to make it to the party’s list of 40 star campaigners that was sent to the Election Commission on Tuesday. The list pertains to seats in Kasganj, Firozabad and Aligarh districts — considered to have a sizable Yadav population — that goes to polls on February 11 (Phase I).

Watch what else is in the news

The list, dated January 21, was sent by SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav to the EC. It included the names of Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav, Kiranmay Nanda, Azam Khan, Rajya Sabha members Ram Gopal and Naresh Agarwal, SP’s Maharashtra leader Abu Asim Azmi and state presidents of SP Yuvjan Sabha and Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade.

Apart from Mulayam, the list includes four other Lok Sabha MPs — Dimple Yadav (Kannauj), Dharmendra Yadav (Badaun), Akshay Yadav (Firozabad) and Tej Pratap Yadav (Mainpuri). Further, Rajya Sabha MPs Jaya Bachchan, Surendra Singh Nagar, Javed Ali Khan and Neeraj Shekhar have made it to the list. MLC Ashu Malik, a Mulayam loyalist from western UP, has not been included in the list.