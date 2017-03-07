No SC relief for absconding SP Amethi candidate Gayatri Prajapati accused of rape

Observing that the law will take its course, the Supreme Court Monday did not recall its order on lodging an FIR against Minister Gayatri Prajapati on charges of rape. A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said it was “unfortunate” that there was an attempt to give political colour to its order. “We have simply directed registration of an FIR and investigation in these cases,” said the bench. “Let police investigate and say whatever they want… we are not monitoring this case,” it clarified, adding that the accused could approach trial court for relief.

On February 17, the court had directed UP Police to lodge an FIR against SP leader Prajapati, responding to a petition filed by a woman who alleged rape by Prajapati and others. Seeking court’s direction for registering an FIR, the petitioner’s counsel, Mahmood Pracha, had contended that Police did not take any action on the complaint because of Prajapati’s status. The court asked police to submit an action taken report in 8 weeks.