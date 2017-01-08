No reconciliation in sight, SP ticket seekers stranded

An Akhilesh supporter holds a placard written in blood in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav An Akhilesh supporter holds a placard written in blood in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

With no sign of reconciliation in sight, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday stayed away for the second consecutive day from the marathon meetings held at the house of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, whom he had “replaced” as SP national president in a party convention last Sunday. While visits from senior party leaders to Mulayam’s residence continued throughout the day, Akhilesh focused on his official duties and held a meeting with senior officials to review the government’s work. Chief advisor Alok Ranjan and Cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary were present at the meeting. Akhilesh also tweeted a picture of the meeting from his personal Twitter handle.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Mulayam’s younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, Cabinet ministers Azam Khan and Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, ex-minister Narad Rai, Ambika Chaudhary and Shadab Fatima met Mulayam at his residence. Azam and Shivpal both met with Mulayam in different sessions but no official decision was announced by the camp. Sources said Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was in the city, but did not meet Mulayam on Saturday.

Mulayam wanted the entire party to accept him as the national president, according to sources, whereas Akhilesh reportedly wanted to hold on to the post for at least three months – the period of Assembly elections.

Party insiders claimed Akhilesh is not ready to compromise on the party national president and state president posts, and on the right to distribute Assembly tickets. The Mulayam camp is reportedly in a fix after the Akhilesh camp claimed to have the support of more than 4,000 party delegates, including around 200 MLAs.

Meanwhile, outside Mulayam’s residence, a party worker from Gorakhpur Sanjay Yadav cut his finger and wrote a message using his blood on a poster, appealing to Mulayam to have faith in Akhilesh and give him his blessings to lead the party.

The party state headquarters, which is now under the control of new state president Naresh Uttam – anointed by Akhilesh – saw ticket seekers from different parts of the state visiting and waiting till late evening for news of a compromise between Mulayam and Akhilesh.

“I do not know where to go. CM and Neta ji both are busy in meeting. Also, no one is telling who will meet to discuss about party ticket for elections,” said Sevak Yadav, from Ambedka Nagar.